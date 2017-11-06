Aside from sexism and crassness, NextGen ATP finals offer glimpse of the future of tennis and evolution of its rules

It was meant to celebrate the emergence of a new generation of exciting young players but the inaugural NextGen ATP Finals in Milan got off to the worst possible start with a draw ceremony which drew widespread criticism for its sexism and crassness. It prompted an apology for what organisers admitted was the ceremony’s “poor taste”.

The eight participating players, the best in the world aged 21 and under, were each asked to choose a female model to escort them down a catwalk. The models then revealed a letter to show in which round-robin group the player would be competing. One model took off her jacket to reveal a letter marked on her back and another raised her dress to reveal a letter written on her thigh.

Some of the players looked uncomfortable during the ceremony and Judy Murray and Amelie Mauresmo were among those to voice their disgust on Twitter. Murray said the ceremony was “awful” and Mauresmo called it a “disgrace”.

The ceremony was conducted on Sunday at a party organised by Red Bull. Association of Tennis Professionals officials had been unaware of what exactly had been planned.

Red Bull and the ATP apologised on Monday in a joint statement. “ATP and Red Bull apologise for the offence caused by the draw ceremony for the Next Gen ATP Finals,” they said.

“The intention was to integrate Milan’s rich heritage as one of the fashion capitals of the world. However, our execution of the proceedings was in poor taste and unacceptable. We deeply regret this and will ensure that there is no repeat of anything like it in the future.”

The controversy over the ceremony diverted attention from what will be a ground-breaking event, which will start on Tuesday. It is the first at this level to bring together 21-and-under players, who in recent years have had increasing difficulty making their senior breakthrough after leaving the junior ranks. It is also trialling a number of innovations designed to make the sport more appealing to the public.