Asisat Oshoala crowned top goal scorer in the Chinese Women’s League

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Dalian Quanjian attacker Asisat Oshoala has been named the Chinese Women’s Super League ‘Best Striker of 2017 the season’.

This is after the 23-year-old scored 12 goals for Quanjian in her maiden season in the CWSL top tier since her surprise switch from Arsenal Women at the beginning of the campaign.

Oshoala's exploits helped Quanjian to a league and cup double and her efforts did not go unrecognised as she walked away with the top scorer's gong.

Interestingly, despite the tender the age of 23, the former Liverpool Women forward clinched her fifth and sixth career titles at the Asian capital.

These include the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) and two Nigerian Women’s Cup trophies all with Rivers Angles. With Arsenal, she won the FA Women’s Cup trophy in 2016.

Oshoala took to Instagram to show off her award whilst she also paid homage to her supporters.