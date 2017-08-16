Assombalonga grabs brace for Middlesbrough, Akpan sees red

The Africans suffered contrasting fortunes in Tuesday's English Championship encounter at the Riverside Stadium

Britt Assombalonga was Middlesbrough's hero as his brace handed them a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion in their English Championship game on Tuesday evening.

The Congolese striker who joined the Riverside Stadium outfit found target in the 23rd and 60th minute to hand his side maximum points - and climbed to the fourth position on the log.

However, it turned out to be a sour evening for Nigeria's Hope Akpan as he was given the marching order. He was a 65th minute replacement for Luke Murphy, and 13 minutes later, he was shown the exit door by referee Tim Robinson for a dangerous play.

Gary Monk’s men square up against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday, while Nigel Clough’s men host Birmingham City at the Pirelli Stadium.