Assou-Ekotto laughs off porn star claims, but admits to being contacted by the industry

Former Tottenham full-back Benoit Assou-Ekotto has laughed off claims from Harry Redknapp that he is looking into becoming a porn star.

The 33-year-old, who is currently on the books at Metz, has emerged as a transfer target for Redknapp at Birmingham City.

He suggested to the Spurs Show podcast, though, that Assou-Ekotto may take some persuading to join his ranks at St Andrew’s.

The experienced coach said: “The only trouble is that he’s admitted he wants to be a porn star. Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that.”

Assou-Ekotto is bemused as to how his former manager at Spurs and Queens Park Rangers came to that conclusion, but is prepared to laugh off the incident.

He told France Football : “It was just a joke. What is absurd is that it has been taken seriously. As if I wanted to become a porn actor.

“It made me happy that he [Redknapp] thought of me and said that he wanted me after no contact for three or four years.

“The joke didn’t bother me at all, it made me laugh.

“What bothers me is that people take everything so seriously. If he had said that I wanted to be a cosmonaut it would have made less noise!”

Assou-Ekotto also saw the news break on the worst possible day for him on a personal level.

He added: “My mother discovered it on Mother’s Day. She told me that she would have preferred a different gift!”

The former Cameroon international has also revealed that while the story has caused quite a stir in football circles, he has also been contacted by stars of the porn industry.

“The worst part is that since it came out, some of them have contacted me on Twitter,” said Assou-Ekotto.

“Jacquie and Michel left me a message saying ‘come and see us’. And Dorcel invited me to come for a casting. Not to mention the American actor who wanted me to become his apprentice.

“It made me laugh and I thank them, but I believe I will continue in football!”