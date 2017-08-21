Astana vs Celtic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Champions League play-off preview

Celtic bring a formidable lead into the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Astana and they will be keen to see out the tie in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers' side put five goals past the Kazakh champions at Celtic Park last week, putting one foot comfortably in the group stage, but the Irish coach will demand that his players do not lose focus on their goal in the second leg.

The Bhoys could only manage a draw when they played at the Astana Arena last season, but they have demonstrated a marked improvement since then and will have confidence that they can secure a victory.

Game Astana vs Celtic Date Tuesday, August 22 Time 16:30 BST / 11:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by via online stream using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport App

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Sports 2, as well as being available to stream online using Fox Sports GO.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports GO

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Celtic players Goalkeepers Gordon, de Vries Defenders Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney, Lustig, Ajer, Ralston, Miller, Boyata, Sviatchenko, Gamboa Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, Kouassie Forwards Rogic, Griffiths, Dembele, Nesbitt, Miller, Aitchison, Cifti

Rodgers made six changes for his side's league clash against Kilmarnock at the weekend, with Scott Sinclair, Jozo Simunovic and Leigh Griffiths among those to be rested.

Most, if not all, of those players who sat out the league game on Saturday are likey to return, but, one player who will not feature is Moussa Dembele, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Other long-term absentees include defensive duo Dedryk Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko, while Christian Gamboa and Eboue Kousassi are also unavailable. Tom Rogic sustained a head injury in the first leg, but he was able to feature against Kilmarnock and should be in contention for a starting place.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham, Sinclair, Forrest, Rogic; Griffiths.

Position Astana players Goalkeepers Eric, Mokin Defenders Shitov, Anicic, Beisebekov, Logvinenko, Postnikov, Shomko, Maliy, Shaikov Midfielders Kleinheisler, Muzhikov, Grahovac, Tomasov, Tagybergen, Mayewski, Sagnayev, Zhakipbayev Forwards Despotovic, Twumasi, Kabananga, Murtazayev, Prokopenko, Pron

Unlike Celtic, Astana have had a full week to recover from the first leg and manager Stanimir Stoilov has had plenty of time to figure out what went wrong in the first leg.

The Bulgarian coach may opt to make some changes to the team that lost so convincingly last week and he will certainly have to implement an attacking line-up if his side are to have any chance of progressing.

Potential Astana starting XI: Mokin; Logvinenko, Shitov, Shomko, Postnikov; Tomasov, Mayewski, Kleinheisler, Muzhikov; Kabananga, Twumasi.

