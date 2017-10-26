Aston Martin unveils limited edition Tom Brady convertibles

A Tom Brady Signature Edition car will be available but only limited to 12 via Aston Martin.

Luxury car company Aston Martin has released a Tom Brady Signature Edition vehicle for $359,950.

Only 12 convertibles will be sold, with New England Patriots star and NFL Super Bowl champion Brady front and centre.

The convertible, which is the Vanquish S Volante model, is "ultramarine black" with dark leather seats and paddle shift tips made out of California Poppy leather.

Brady's TB12 logo is also featured in the car, specifically on the bumper and in the head rests.

"We started with a blank canvas and finished with a beautiful car," Brady said in a statement.

"It's been great to see it all come to fruition."

Brady – a five-time Super Bowl champion – signed with Aston Martin in May as a spokesman, though his deal does not include a car.

Aston Martin's chief creative officer Marek Reichman told ESPN: "When he does something on the field, he sees the result immediately. His world is very short in terms of timing. So one thing he made clear to us was that he wanted to be able to make a move and feel the immediacy of performance.

"This car touches people through a voice in Tom that they understand. He speaks English in an American's English, and he's telling the world why he loves our product. It's as simple as that."