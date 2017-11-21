Aston Villa 2 Sunderland 1: Chris Coleman's battlers give cause for optimism
If ever a 2-1 defeat can provide a reason for optimism perhaps this was it. Sunderland’s melancholy supporters at least witnessed a performance brimming with brio, though not the conviction or quality to overturn or restore parity against a resurgent Aston Villa side that they had allowed a two-goal head start.
Villa, who have now registered eight victories in their last 11 outings, are on the march. Now up to fourth in the Championship, they rarely looked like relinquishing the advantage handed to them by Albert Adomah’s early goal and Josh Onomah’s 49th-minute strike.
However, to their credit, Coleman and his Sunderland players did not wave the white flag. Facing a two-goal deficit, the former Wales manager introduced a forward, James Vaughan, midway through the second period and was rewarded by Lewis Grabban’s 72nd-minute goal that ensured a tense finale.
The problem facing Coleman though, is turning endeavour into points. It is the same conundrum that has overcome the nine permanent managers that the Black Cats have employed since Roy Keane’s departure eight years ago.
Of those appointments, only Martin O’Neill has succeeded in getting anywhere near his Republic of Ireland colleague’s win ratio and there were signs of both encouragement and familiar failings here that Coleman has urgent need to address.
“In these moments is when you start building team spirit and that’s what we have to do,” he said.
“I don’t feel sorry for the players, I don’t think anybody feels sorry for me or us. It will be us that gets us out of this. You’ve got to turn your own luck around and I think we will do that.
“We’ve got to drag each other up. Get each other through it, get a result and then you start marching forward. At 2-0 down at Villa Park they could have easily melted and they didn’t do that so I’m not too despondent.
“I kind of knew what was coming to be honest. I didn’t want to come here and try to be defensive for 90 minutes.”
The Villa manager, Steve Bruce, conceded that Sunderland’s player’s had “rolled-up their sleeves”, but expressed his own satisfaction at the way his team found a way to win despite the absence of several key players.
Bruce also confirmed that striker Jonathan Kodjia is set to undergo an operation on the reoccurrence of an ankle injury, sustained while on international duty with Ivory Coast last week.
“We’re without big players at the minute especially at the top end of the pitch,” Bruce said. “It’s always difficult without your No 9 but we’ll have to deal with it. We’ve been without him a lot this year so let’s see if we can find someone in January who can help us because that’s going to be vitally important.”