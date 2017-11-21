Aston Villa 2 Sunderland 1: Chris Coleman's battlers give cause for optimism

Steve Bruce got another over a former club and Aston Villa moved up to fourth with a 2-1 victory over Chris Coleman in his debut as Sunderland manager - Getty Images Europe

If ever a 2-1 defeat can provide a reason for optimism perhaps this was it. Sunderland’s melancholy supporters at least witnessed a performance brimming with brio, though not the conviction or quality to overturn or restore parity against a resurgent Aston Villa side that they had allowed a two-goal head start.

Villa, who have now registered eight victories in their last 11 outings, are on the march. Now up to fourth in the Championship, they rarely looked like relinquishing the advantage handed to them by Albert Adomah’s early goal and Josh Onomah’s 49th-minute strike.

However, to their credit, Coleman and his Sunderland players did not wave the white flag. Facing a two-goal deficit, the former Wales manager introduced a forward, James Vaughan, midway through the second period and was rewarded by Lewis Grabban’s 72nd-minute goal that ensured a tense finale.

The problem facing Coleman though, is turning endeavour into points. It is the same conundrum that has overcome the nine permanent managers that the Black Cats have employed since Roy Keane’s departure eight years ago.

Lewis Grabban scores the first goal of Chris Coelman's spell at Sunderland