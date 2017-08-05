Aston Villa vs Hull City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & preview

Relegated Hull City travel to Aston Villa on Saturday evening as the two kick off their Championship campaigns.

While Steve Bruce has assembled what looks to be a squad strong enough to challenge for promotion, new Hull boss Leonid Slutsky is tasked with picking up the pieces following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season.

Villa are heavy favourites to pick up a victory in their first outing but will be coming up against the unknown in Slutsky's side, who enjoyed a steady pre-season campaign.

With both coaches starting their first full season at their clubs, the pressure will be on both sets of players to deliver on Saturday.

Game Aston Villa vs Hull City Date Saturday, August 5 Time 17:30 (BST)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go and NOW TV.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go, NOW TV

If you live outside of the UK, you will be able to stream all of your club's non-televised matches live through the Football League's new iFollow service this season.

A subscription to the platform costs £110 for the 2017-18 campaign and will grant you full access to up to 46 games. For more details, see the EFL's website.

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Aston Villa players Goalkeepers Sam Johnstone, Jed Steer, Mark Bunn Defenders Ritchie De Laet, Neil Taylor, Christopher Samba, James Chester, James Bree, Micah Richards, Alan Hutton, Jordan Amavi, Tommy Elphick, John Terry, Ahmed Elmohamady Midfielders Glenn Whelan, Leandro Bacuna, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Mile Jedinak, André Green, Birkir Bjarnason, Albert Adomah, Gary Gardner Forwards Scott Hogan, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Jonathan Kodjia, Ross McCormack

John Terry is set to partner James Chester in the heart of the Villa defence, with Glenn Whelan coming in to strengthen the middle of the park

Scott Hogan is likely to be deployed as a lone striker, with new signing Ahmed Elmohamady and academy graduate Andre Green either side of him.

Possible line-up: Johnstone; Hutton, Terry, Chester, Taylor; Elmohamady, Hourihane, Whelan, Lansbury, Green; Hogan

Position Hull City players Goalkeepers Allan McGregor, David Marshall, Will Mannion Defenders Moses Odubajo, Michael Dawson, Brian Lenihan, Ola Aina, Michael Hector, Ondřej Mazuch Midfielders David Meyler, Sam Clucas, Markus Henriksen, Ryan Mason, Daniel Batty, Greg Olley, Evandro, Kevin Stewart, James Weir Forwards Abel Hernández, Kamil Grosicki, Will Keane, Adama Diomandé, Jarrod Bowen, Greg Luer, Fraizer Campbell

Hull's thin squad could see two loanees start in defence, with Michael Hector and Ola Aina joining on season-long loans from Chelsea.

Abel Hernandez will occupy the striker role, with Fraizer Campbell likely to start down the left wing.

Possible line-up: McGregor; Lenihan, Dawson, Hector, Aina; Stewart, Clucas, Henriksen; Bowen, Campbell; Hernandez

