Astros' Altuve headlines MLB Players Choice Award winners
World Series champion and Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was named the Player of the Year and the American League's Most Outstanding Player at the MLB Players Choice Awards.
Altuve claimed the honours for the second successive year on Wednesday after helping the Astros to their first World Series title at the expense of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The second baseman scored 112 runs, 24 homers, 81 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 153 regular-season games for the Astros.
Altuve hit seven home runs and had 14 RBIs in 18 postseason games.
Now in its 26th year, the Players Choice Awards annually honours the outstanding player, rookie, pitcher and comeback player in each league, as well as an overall Player of the Year and Marvin Miller Man of the Year awards, which are selected by players in both leagues.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo took out the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, which is given to the player "who inspires others through his on-field performances and contributions to his community".
Here is a list of this year's winners:
AL Most Outstanding Player
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
NL Most Outstanding Player
Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
AL Most Outstanding Pitcher
Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
NL Most Outstanding Pitcher
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
AL Comeback Player of the Year
Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals
NL Comeback Player of the Year
Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals
AL Rookie of the Year
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year
Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
Always Gamer Award
Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Marvin Miller Man of the Year
Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
MLB Player of the Year
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros