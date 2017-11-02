Astros' Correa proposes to girlfriend after winning World Series

After helping the Houston Astros win the World Series, Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend.

Carlos Correa helped the Houston Astros clinch their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday, but his night got even better after the game.

Correa, 23, proposed to girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez while being interviewed on Fox Sports following the Astros' 5-1 game-seven victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rodriguez was named Miss Texas USA in 2016.

The Astros already had plenty to celebrate Wednesday, now they can add Correa's engagement to the mix.

Correa, one of the most exciting young players in MLB, had one hit in four at-bats in game seven.