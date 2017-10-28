Astros' Gurriel suspended five games in 2018 for gesture

Yuli Gurriel will serve a five-game suspension for an offensive gesture made in the World Series game three, but not until next season.

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been suspended for the first five games of the 2018 season for an inappropriate gesture during game three of the World Series on Friday.

The 33-year-old was seen raising his fingers to his eyes and separating them as the Astros faced off against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish.

"The Houston Astros were surprised and disappointed by the behaviour shown by Yuli Gurriel during last night's game," an Astros statement read.

"The Astros and [MLB] pride themselves on the diversity of our sport and in showing great respect to all cultures represented by our players, front office staff, fans and members of the media.

"Yuli has always demonstrated respectful behaviour and is extremely remorseful for his actions. Appropriately, Yuli has apologised for his actions. He had no intention of offending anyone, but he recognises the perceived offensiveness of his actions.

"We support [MLB's] decision of a five-game suspension for the 2018 season. The Astros will donate Yuli's salary for these five games in equal parts to the Astros Foundation and to a charity directly supporting diversity efforts."

Despite the controversy, Gurriel is batting fifth in game four.

"During last night's game I made an offensive gesture that was indefensible," Gurriel said in a statement. "I sincerely apologise to everyone I offended with my actions. I deeply regret it.

"I would particularly like to apologise to Yu Darvish, a pitcher I admire and respect. I would also like to apologise to the Dodgers organisation, the Astros, Major League Baseball and to all fans across the game."

Gurriel will not appeal the suspension.