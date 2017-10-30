MLB: Astros' Hinch and Correa revel in latest World Series thriller

MLB's World Series continues to deliver thrills in each contest, with game five sure to live long in the memory of the Houston Astros.

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch has a new favourite game of all-time after watching his team overcome Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 to take a 3-2 lead in MLB's World Series.

Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th sealed it for the Astros, who had trailed three times but roared back on each occasion in what was their final appearance of the season at Minute Maid Park.

And Hinch could barely believe the quality of the performance from both teams as a potentially decisive game six looms large on Tuesday.

"Just when I thought I could describe game two as my favourite game of all-time, I think game five exceeded that and more," he told a news conference.

"It's hard to put into words the twists and turns in that game, doing it at home in front of our home crowd, just exactly what you expect to come to the park with [Clayton] Kershaw pitching, just a perfect set-up game for a bunch of runs."

Carlos Correa hit a home run off Brendan Morrow in the seventh, but the Houston shortstop reserved special praise for team-mate Jose Altuve, who smacked a three-run homer in the fifth inning to help keep the Astros in the hunt.

"Nothing surprises me anymore," he said.

"When he goes out there I expect great things to happen. He's the best player alive right now.

"When he steps in the batter spot great things are going to happen. I talked to him before getting the at bat, I was like this is your moment and he didn't let me down. He hit a homer and got us going."

Correa hopes the Astros can wrap up the series in the next match at Dodger Park before the toll taken by the drama of a memorable duel between the two teams begins to tell.

"It's crazy man," he said.

"Just to be part of it is such a blessing. These games are hard on me man, I feel like I'm going to have a heart attack out there every single time.

"Hopefully we can win one more game and then take a break because this is hard on me."