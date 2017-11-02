Astros clinch first World Series with game-seven win over Dodgers

For the first time in their history, the Houston Astros were crowned World Series champions.

The Houston Astros claimed their first World Series title on Wednesday, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven at Dodger Stadium.

Houston scored five runs in the first two innings to silence the eager Los Angeles crowd. Lance McCullers started for the Astros, but he lasted just 2.1 scoreless innings after hitting four batters, which was the most in a World Series game.

Charlie Morton slammed the door by allowing just one run with four strikeouts in four relief innings. Whether starting or working out the bullpen, Morton was incredible all postseason.

Still dealing with the after-effects from Hurricane Harvey, the city of Houston gained a reason to celebrate thanks to the Astros' clutch victory.

ASTROS EXECUTED THEIR GAME PLAN

The entire series had been highlighted by towering home runs, but the Astros implemented a small-ball approach early Wednesday to beat the Dodgers. George Springer led the game with a double. Alex Bregman then reached on an error – which scored Springer – stole third base, and ultimately scored on a Jose Altuve groundout to first.

It was not a pretty first inning by the Astros' normal standards, but it got the job done. Manufacturing runs on the road can be tough in any circumstance, but the Astros executed early in the most high-pressure situation possible. In the second inning, Houston returned to their power-hitting ways when Springer jacked a two-run home run. It was his fourth straight game with a home run.

YU DARVISH SHOULDN'T HAVE STARTED

Los Angeles acquired Darvish before the July 31 trade deadline, hoping he would provide rotation depth. Darvish had his moments in a Dodgers uniform, but he completely lost command and bite on his slider, which carried over into game seven.