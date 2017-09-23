Astros continue surge as Verlander shuts out Angels

Justin Verlander extended his winning record with the Houston Astros, leading his team to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels in MLB on Friday.

After tossing seven shut-out innings against the Angels, Verlander moved to 4-0 since moving to Houston before the end of the August 31 waiver trade deadline.

Verlander, a six-time All-Star and former American League (AL) Cy Young award winner (2011), has allowed just two runs in 28 innings with the Astros. He also has 32 strikeouts.

As a team, the Astros have now won seven of their last eight games.

MVP candidate Jose Altuve has led the Astros' young, hungry lineup with aplomb all year. Houston just needed another strong-armed pitcher it could rely on in the postseason – enter Verlander.

It appears the Astros will head into the postseason with an in-form Verlander followed by Dallas Keuchel, who is just two years removed from his own AL Cy Young award.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

St Louis Cardinals 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 1-8 Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox 5-4 Cincinnati Reds

Minnesota Twins 7-3 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 6-7 New York Mets

Chicago Cubs 5-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Philadelphia Phillies 2-7 Atlanta Braves

Kansas City Royals 6-7 Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Angels 0-3 Houston Astros

Texas Rangers 1-4 Oakland Athletics

Cleveland Indians 1-3 Seattle Mariners

Colorado Rockies 4-1 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 2-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins 11-13 Arizona Diamondbacks

DEVERS DELIGHTS

Rafael Devers helped the Red Sox (89-64) extend their lead to four games over the Yankees in the AL East by collecting two hits – his ninth home run included – and three RBIs in a 5-4 win over the Reds. The rookie third baseman is now hitting .298 this season.

JACKSON STRUGGLES FOR NATIONALS

Nationals starter Edwin Jackson was lit up for six earned runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Mets. Jackson, who walked two and allowed two home runs, likely will not see any starts during the postseason.

BELLINGER BREAKS RECORD, BLUE JAYS TRICK YANKEES

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger broke the National League (NL) rookie home run record with his 39th homer of the season.

Where's the ball, Todd? Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier got caught not paying attention on second base in an 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

CUBS AT BREWERS

The Cubs (86-67) toppled Milwaukee (81-73) in the 10th inning for the second straight day Friday, helping Chicago move 5.5 games ahead of their NL Central division rivals. The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (7-5, 3.22 ERA) to the mound Saturday to help continue the possibility of handing the Brewers a sweep this weekend. The Brewers swept the Cubs in Chicago just two weeks ago.