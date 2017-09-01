Astros land Tigers ace Verlander minutes before deadline

Star pitcher Justin Verlander is heading to the Houston Astros from the Detroit Tigers.

The Houston Astros landed Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander in a blockbuster move minutes before the waiver trade deadline on Thursday.

Verlander has starred since the All-Star break, finishing nine of his 10 starts since that time with three earned runs or fewer.

The 34-year-old still has three-plus years remaining on his massive six-year, $162million deal signed before the 2013 season.

The six-time All-Star fell just short of winning his second American League (AL) Cy Young award last season.

In exchange, the Tigers acquired prospects Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron and Jake Rogers.

"We thought the deal was dead," Astros owner Jim Crane said, via MLB.com.

"We tried previously. He's a quality pitcher. He's pitched well his whole career and has been pitching well lately. I think he'll add a dimension to the playoffs, hopefully."