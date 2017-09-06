Astros overcome no-hit bid, win in Verlander's debut

Justin Verlander did what he needed to do for the Houston Astros in his debut, picking up his first win with the club on Tuesday.
The newly acquired starting pitcher tossed six innings of one-run ball in the Astros' 3-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.
But in the six innings he was on the mound, the Astros were unable to record a single hit.
Seattle starter Ariel Miranda was erratic but he threw six innings of no-hit ball to keep the Mariners in the game. Miranda could not find the strike zone consistently after apparently injuring himself in the third inning. It took him 112 pitches and six walks to get through his six innings, but it was enough to keep the Astros out of the hit column.
Miranda did not keep the Astros off the scoreboard though as he walked the bases loaded in the third inning and allowed a run to score on an Alex Bregman sacrifice fly. Verlander allowed a solo home run to Kyle Seager in the fourth which left the game tied at 1-1 when he was removed in the sixth.
Despite not having his best stuff, Verlander fought through batters, allowing just six hits and one run in his Astros debut. He struck out seven batters along the way.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 3-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Yankees 6-7 Baltimore Orioles
Kansas City Royals 2-13 Detroit Tigers
Milwaukee Brewers 3-9 Cincinnati Reds
Minnesota Twins 1-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays 2-3 Boston Red Sox
Washington Nationals 2-1 Miami Marlins
Cleveland Indians 9-4 Chicago White Sox
San Francisco Giants 6-9 Colorado Rockies
Houston Astros 3-1 Seattle Mariners
St Louis Cardinals 8-4 San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Angels 8-7 Oakland Athletics
Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 Los Angeles Dodgers
TREMENDOUS TIGERS
The Tigers shelled Jason Vargas of the Royals, scoring seven runs in just two innings on their way to a 13-2 win. John Hicks and Jacoby Jones were a combined five-for-eight at the plate for the Tigers with four home runs and seven RBIs.
STRUGGLING JAYS
Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile went 0-for-four with four strikeouts before being removed in what turned out to be the early going of a marathon game with the Red Sox. While shortstop Richard Urena did tally a hit on the night, he started off 0-for-six with three strikeouts.
MACHADO WALK-OFF
Manny Machado's second home run of the game was of the walk-off variety.
RANGERS AT BRAVES
The Braves (60-76) have a prospect that is more than worth watching. Southpaw Luiz Gohara, 21, was supposed to make his first MLB start Tuesday, but a rainout set up a twin bill Wednesday and pushed back his start about 18 hours. He is big, throws hard, has a good slider, and is a rare prospect out of Brazil. Miguel Gonzalez (7-10, 4.31 ERA) will be on the hill for the Rangers (69-68).