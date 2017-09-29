Astros star Correa makes Red Sox his latest victim

All-Star Carlos Correa collected four hits with three runs scored, a double, a home run, three RBIs and a walk in the win.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa continued making up for lost time in Thursday's 12-2 MLB win over the Boston Red Sox.

Having spent a month and a half on the disabled list earlier this season, Correa may be feeling the need to pad his stats closer to their predicted outcomes.

The All-Star shortstop collected four hits with three runs scored, a double, a home run, three RBIs and a walk in the win.

It was Correa's second consecutive four-hit game, and he now has 11 hits in his last three games.

Houston (99-60) remain one game behind the Cleveland Indians for the top seed in the American League (AL), but they became the first team to win four straight games all by nine-plus runs since the Detroit Wolverines in the National League in 1887.

The Texas Rangers had been receiving the brunt of the Astros wrath. But Boston, still trying to lock up the AL East, had their eyes opened by the AL West champs.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 5-2 Minnesota Twins

Washington Nationals 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Boston Red Sox 2-12 Houston Astros

St Louis Cardinals 1-2 Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox 5-4 Los Angeles Angels

Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees 6-9 Tampa Bay Rays

Miami Marlins 7-1 Atlanta Braves

Texas Rangers 1-4 Oakland Athletics

Kansas City Royals 1-4 Detroit Tigers

STANTON HOMERS TWICE TO CLOSE IN ON RECORD

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton bashed his 58th and 59th home runs in a win over the Braves. Stanton has 10 games with two home runs this season. Only Hank Greenberg (1938) and Sammy Sosa (1998) — 11 each — have had more.

Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco tossed a little more than eight scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts in a victory against the newly-minted postseason-bound Twins. Carrasco allowed six hits with one walk while improving to 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA.

GRAY FAILS TO FIRE

Yankees starter Sonny Gray allowed six runs off six hits, five walks and two home runs in a loss to the Rays. Gray, who dropped to 10-12 on the season, will not have another opportunity to find his form before the postseason.

MARTIN LIFTS CUBS, DENIES CARDINALS

Leonys Martin gave the Cubs their 90th win in style. Kyle Hendricks struck out nine batters in five shutout innings, but it was Martin's catch in the 11th inning that propelled Chicago to victory and eliminating the Cardinals.

DODGERS AT ROCKIES

A win on Friday locks up the final AL wildcard spot for the Colorado Rockies, who looked shaky for a while earlier this month. With the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks already in the postseason, Colorado are trying to become the third team from the NL West to clinch. Chad Bettis (1-4, 5.72 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies.