Astros trounce Mets, Harvey in return to Minute Maid Park

Back at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros recorded two wins over the New York Mets in MLB.

The Houston Astros returned to Minute Maid Park on Saturday for the first time since Hurricane Harvey devastated the city, claiming two wins over the New York Mets.

While nothing can take away from the loss Houston suffered through last week, the Astros provided a little ray of sunshine in beating the Mets in a doubleheader.

The Astros beat the Mets 12-8 after touching up Matt Harvey for seven earned runs in two innings.

George Springer hit his 30th home run of the season in the second inning of the first game. He ultimately collected five hits between the two games.

The Astros got a 4-1 victory in the second game as Brad Peacock allowed just one run in 5.1 innings. Like Springer, Josh Reddick also collected five hits on the night after finishing game two with two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 1-5 New York Yankees

New York Mets 8-12 Houston Astros

New York Mets 1-4 Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves 12-14 Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-6 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-7 San Diego Padres

St Louis Cardinals 1-2 San Francisco Giants

Cleveland Indians 5-2 Detroit Tigers

Cincinnati Reds 0-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals 0-17 Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies 9-10 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 4-5 Chicago White Sox

Washington Nationals 3-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Colorado Rockies

Oakland Athletics 6-7 Seattle Mariners

CLASSY KLUBER

Indians ace Corey Kluber allowed just one run in eight innings while striking out seven batters without a walk in a 5-2 win over the Tigers. During the Indians' current 10-game win streak, they lead MLB in batting average (.324), on-base percentage (.389) and slugging percentage (.558).

ROYALS DESTROYED

The Royals continued their free fall out of playoff contention with a 17-0 loss to the Twins. Kansas City allowed 10 runs in the first two innings, while also serving up two home runs to Eduardo Escobar.

HAMILTON SHOWS OFF DEFENSIVE SKILLS

Billy Hamilton can do more than just steal bases. His defense is not bad, either.

DIAMONDBACKS AT ROCKIES

For months this appeared to be the future National League (NL) wild-card showdown. But the Rockies (72-63) have been tumbling down the standings since the All-Star break, leaving the second-placed team in the NL Central firmly in contention. Sunday's matchup between the Rockies and Diamondbacks (78-58) has become very important for both teams.