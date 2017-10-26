Astros trump Dodgers in game-two thriller to level World Series

George Springer jacked a two-run home run in the 11th inning to help the Houston Astros win an epic on Wednesday.

The Houston Astros produced a stunning comeback, refusing to surrender as they upstaged the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 after 11 innings in game two of the MLB World Series.

Down 3-1 in the sixth inning, the Astros looked poised to fall 2-0 behind in the best-of-seven series with the Dodgers' elite bullpen on the mound.

But the Astros scraped out a run in the eighth inning on Wednesday after an Alex Bregman double. The run ended the Dodgers bullpen's 28-inning scoreless streak.

Kenley Jansen entered the game in the eighth, with Bregman already on base, trying to complete a six-out save, however he allowed a solo home run to Marwin Gonzalez in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game.

Madness ensued in extra innings, with both teams rallying.

The game started with a special first-pitch by Vin Scully, and the Dodgers rode that momentum early, but the game ended in LA lament. The series will now head to Houston after a travel day.

ASTROS DISPLAYED RESILIENCY

The city of Houston had already proven it was capable of working together during relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey. The Astros lifted the city once again with a spirited charge to claim game two.

When Corey Seager blasted a two-run home run in the sixth inning, following a Chris Taylor walk, the game two script seemed eerily similar to game one when Justin Turner jacked a two-run home run in the sixth. The Astros looked shell-shocked immediately after Seager's home run, but they rallied on the back of Jose Altuve, the frontrunner for the American League MVP, after he hit the first of two home runs in the top of the 10th inning.

After the Dodgers tied the game in the 10th inning, the Astros quickly dusted off disappointment by scoring two runs with no one out in the top of the 11th. Cameron Maybin, an underrated gem on Houston's bench, singled and stole second. George Springer then blasted one into the seats for the game's seventh of eight home runs, a new World Series record.