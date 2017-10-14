Astros trump Yankees in ALCS opener

Dallas Keuchel led the Houston Astros past the New York Yankees in game one of the ALCS.

The Houston Astros scored two runs in the fourth inning and that was enough for a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees in game one of the American League Championship Series.

Needing just four games to dispatch the Boston Red Sox in the MLB playoffs, Houston earned a bit of a break while the Yankees upset the Cleveland Indians in five games.

Houston, still shaking off the damage left by Hurricane Harvey, came out in droves to support the Astros on Friday.

Astros pitching gave up just five hits, while keeping most of their bullpen fresh for the rest of the series.

KEUCHEL HAS THE YANKEES' NUMBER

Dallas Keuchel entered Friday's start with a 1.24 career ERA against the Yankees, which was best among active pitchers with at least five starts against them. To further prove his dominance against the Bronx Bombers, Keuchel tossed seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and just four hits.

Keuchel, a ground-ball out master, forced seven ground balls in game one. Overshadowed a touch by the arrival of Justin Verlander, Keuchel proved Friday why he is still Houston's ace.

YANKEES ARE FAR FROM OUT OF IT

Losing the first game in a best-of-seven series is never ideal, but the Yankees survived a two-game hole in the AL Division Series against the Indians. Masahiro Tanaka spun six solid innings Friday, allowing two runs off four hits and three strikeouts.

New York could use some patience at the plate. They had 14 strikeouts in game, including three by catcher Gary Sanchez. Guys like Sanchez, Aaron Judge, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius — who combined to go two for 14 — need to find their form in order to lead the Yankees to another series comeback.

HOUSTON FANS WERE RIGHT ABOUT ALTUVE