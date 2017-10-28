Astros take World Series lead with game-three victory

The Houston Astros backed up their dramatic game-two victory with another triumph, this time on home soil in Houston on Friday.

A four-run second inning inspired the Houston Astros to a 5-3 win in game three of the MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros backed up their dramatic game-two victory with another triumph, this time on home soil in Houston on Friday.

Houston have now won all seven home games this postseason after taking a 2-1 series lead.

Houston had the momentum from the beginning with Texans defensive end J.J. Watt throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on crutches to ignite the Astros' grateful fans after he set up a relief foundation following Hurricane Harvey's destruction.

ASTROS HAVE MLB'S DEEPEST LINE-UP

George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa — the team's most potent hitters — all bashed late home runs to secure a game-two win. Placed in between them in the order is 23-year-old Alex Bregman, who had another RBI on Friday.

Even if a pitcher can get through those four, Houston have a host of dangerous waiting at the bottom of the order. Yuli Gurriel, Josh Reddick, Evan Gattis, Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann — batting five through nine — all reached base at least once in game three. Reddick went two for four with two runs scored. He has looked revitalized since moving down in the line-up.

MCCULLERS JR HUNG TOUGH, PEACOCK SAVED BULLPEN

Lance McCullers Jr. ultimately allowed three runs in 5.3 innings, but two of them were in the sixth inning when he had already been left the game with runners on base. McCullers lit up the New York Yankees with consistent curveballs, but went back to his fastball early on Friday, which caught LA's hitters off guard.

McCullers walked the first three batters he faced in the third inning, but a timely double play helped him get out of the inning with just one run allowed. The Astros rotation has held up better than anticipated behind Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander. McCullers' rediscovered form is a big reason why.