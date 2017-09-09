Aswani brace hand Nakumatt sweet win over Posta Rangers

Substitute Kepha Aswani came off the bench to score a brace that took his his goal tally to 10

Struggling Nakumatt FC beat favourites Posta Rangers 2-0 in one of the surprise results of the Kenyan Premier League on Saturday.

Substitute Kepha Aswani came off the bench to score a brace to take his goal tally to 10, just one less than KPL top scorer Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars.

Posta Rangers threw away the opportunity to move joint second when they allowed Aswani to score two quick goals after coming off the bench in the second half.

A win for the mailmen could have seen them move joint second with Sofapaka, but despite the low morale in Nakumatt camp, with players yet to be paid over two months’ salary, the shoppers put on a brave face to grabe a convincing 2-0 win thanks to KPL Golden Boot candidate, Aswani.

The brace saw the former AFC Leopards striker cut Waruru’s goal tally lead to just one as the race for the best strikers heats up.

The game was characterized by few chances and the ones that came along were thrown away.

The only major danger posed by Nakumatt in the first half was a John Njoroge rattle of Patrick Matasi, but the former AFC Leopards custodian quelled the threat.

But Aswani’s introduction changed the game after he was thrown in for Kevin Thairu.

The man of the moment stepped up on the pitch early in the second half to score Nakumatt’s opener in the 71 minute before completing his brace two minutes later.

The mailmen remained third behind second placed Sofapaka while Nakumatt, who held the same side to a barren draw in the first leg match held on May 14 moved two placed up to 10th on 29 points.