Atalanta vs Everton: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Everton are into the group stage of the Europa League and they begin with a clash Serie A side Atalanta at the Citta del Tricolore on Thursday night.

Atalanta have not been in a European competion for 27 years and this is the first time they have come up against an English side.

The Toffees, meanwhile, will be hoping to secure their first ever win in Italy to get life off to a good start in Group E.

Game Atalanta vs Everton Date Thursday, September 14 Time 18:00 BST / 13:00 EST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on a number of regional networks listed below and nationally via Fox Sports Go and ESPN3 live streams.

US TV channel Online stream FS West, FS Arizona, FS Midwest, FS Carolinas, FS Ohio, FS Tennessee, FS Southwest, FS South, MASN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Fox Sports Go / ESPN3

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Everton players Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg, Robles Defenders Baines, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Martina, Coleman, Holgate, Connolly, Kenny Midfielders Schneiderlin, Barkley, Mirallas, Lennon, McCarthy, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Klaassen, Besic, Davies, Vlasic, Lookman Forwards Ramirez, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin

Seamus Coleman isn't expected to return until the end of the year after breaking his leg during an international match for the Republic of Ireland in March.

After a failed deadline day transfer to Chelsea, Ross Barkley has since suffered a hamstring injury and is due to be out for a number of weeks.

Potential starting XI: Pickford; Keane, Jagielka, Willaims; Schneiderlin, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Davies; Ramirez, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin.

Position Atalanta players Goalkeepers Berisha, Rossi, Gollini. Defenders Toloi, Masiello, Palomino, Gosens, Caldara, Castagne, Mancini, Hateboer, Bastoni, Spinazzola Midfielders Christante, Orsolini, Freuler, de Roon, Melegoni, Kurtic, Haas, Spinazzola, Ilicic Forwards Cornelius, Gomez, Vido, Petagna

Spinazzola missed Atalanta's previous game against Sassuolo due to injury and is likely to miss out on the first game of the group stage.

Potential starting XI: Berisha; Toloi, Masiello, Caldara; Mancini Freuler, Melegoni, Kurtic; Gomez, Vido, Petagna.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Everton are 2/1 favourites to win, according to dabblebet , with Atalanta priced at 13/10 defeat the Blues and a draw is available at 11/5.

Toffees striker Wayne Rooney is priced at 15/8 to score any time during the game.

GAME PREVIEW

