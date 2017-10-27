Athletic Club vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Ernesto Valverde is in for a poignant homecoming on Saturday as the Barcelona coach takes his new side to the Basque Country to face Athletic.

La Liga has so far looked easy for Valverde, who has eased into a four-point lead over second-placed Valencia with eight wins in Barca's first nine league outings.

Athletic, however, are never an easy prospect in San Mames, and in spite of an underwhelming start to the season this weekend's clash should be a blockbuster for fans.

Game Athletic Club vs Barcelona Date Saturday, October 28 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football or by stream via Sky Go.