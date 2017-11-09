Athletic running Real risk with Kepa but confident keeper will stay

Athletic Bilbao are confident they can keep highly-rated goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalanga out of Real Madrid’s clutches and tie him to fresh terms, Goal understands.

The talented 23-year-old continues to see his current contract run down, with no extension agreed to a deal set to expire in June 2018.

If no terms are put in place soon, then Kepa will be free to speak with interested parties from January.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for a player that they could agree a pre-contract deal with in the New Year, with questions continuing to be asked of Keylor Navas.

Manchester United’s David de Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois have been mooted as top targets in the past, but the Blancos are now looking closer to home within the La Liga ranks.

Barcelona are also reported to be keen on Kepa, along with fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Juventus.

