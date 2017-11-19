Atlanta United dominates Goal's MLS All-Newcomer Best XI

Major League Soccer loosened the purse strings in 2017 with an increased amount of targeted allocation money giving teams more resources to hit the player market. That, along with some excellent signings by the league's new teams, helped lead to a season that arguably boasted the most impressive collection of incoming talent the league has ever seen.

The arrival of two expansion teams was always going to ensure an influx of new faces, but Atlanta United's aggressive efforts to build a year-one contender led to the arrival of some truly exciting players. Minnesota United didn't spend the money Atlanta United did, but did introduce us to some former NASL standouts who showed they could be difference makers in MLS.

Just how good was this year's newcomer pool? Consider that Bastian Schweinsteiger didn't make the cut for Goal's selections of the league's best, even though the German star enjoyed a strong first season in MLS. The same applies for New York City FC playmaker Maxi Moralez, who was outstanding in his debut MLS season but lost out to some playmakers who simply enjoyed stronger campaigns.

Here are Goal's selections for the MLS All-Newcomer Best XI: