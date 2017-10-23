Atlanta United sets MLS attendance records with massive crowd on Decision Day

The expansion side drew another record crowd on Sunday for its match against Toronto FC, surpassing a couple of marks along the way

It has been a record-setting season for expansion side Atlanta United.

The club had already set a high mark for single game attendance earlier in the season, and tied the league mark for largest margin of victory.

Now Atlanta can count an MLS record for season attendance among the club's many achievements in its first year of existence.

Sunday's match against Toronto FC drew 71,874 fans to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a new standalone single match record in Major League Soccer, topping the 70,425 drawn for the club's match against Orlando City earlier in the season.

You've done it again, Atlanta #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/4i0us2BsCn — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 22, 2017

A match between Chivas USA and the New England Revolution played at LA Coliseum holds the single game MLS mark of 92,650 fans, but that match was played as part of a doubleheader featuring Barcelona and Club America.

The club has also set the MLS and North American records for average attendance for a full season, with the team averaging 48,200 fans a game.

That mark surpasses the previous MLS record of 44,247 set by the Seattle Sounders in 2015 and the long-standing North American record of 47,856 set by the New York Cosmos in 1978.

Atlanta's massive fanbase was assured of at least one playoff game at home after the club finished fourth in the Eastern Conference, with the club set to host the Columbus Crew in a knockout round match this week.