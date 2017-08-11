Atlas, Mexican federation release statements in support of Rafa Marquez

The 38-year-old has been charged for allegedly assisting a drug kingpin with laundering money

Atlas FC and the Mexican football federation have both released statements in support of Rafael Marquez.

On Wednesday, the Mexico national team and Atlas captain was sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury for his alleged support of a drug trafficking organization.

Marquez's club team and national team federation released statements supporting him on Thursday, but both also expressed their belief that Mexico is a nation of laws and that it was necessary to wait for justice to be done.

"The Mexican Football Federation and Liga MX are organizations that have absolute respect for the laws and regulations that support it," declared a statement on the Mexican federation's official website.

"[Marquez's] professionalism and dedication have been undeniable in all the clubs of which he has been part of in Mexico and the world.

"We trust Rafael Marquez to clarify the situation with the competent authorities, whom we will support in order to achieve this in a fast and efficient way."

In the U.S. DOT's report, Marquez was among 22 people identified as someone "upon whom [drug kingpin Raul Flores Hernandez] heavily relies to further his drug trafficking and money laundering activities."

Atlas also signaled its cautious support for Marquez.

Atlas F.C. desea éxito a @RafaMarquezMX y espera que la situación se resuelva pronto. pic.twitter.com/AM3tfyJN26 — Atlas FC (@atlasfc) August 10, 2017

"The club believes in a Mexico of laws and trusts that [Marquez] will have a guarantee of due process to clarify the issue.

"Marquez has been an exemplary footballer in the teams in which he's played.

"We wish luck to Rafael Marquez and his family in the situation they're in, hoping for a resolution that will allow our captain to reintegrate into the team."

The 38-year-old has denied the charges levied against him by the U.S. government.