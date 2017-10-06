Atletico boss Simeone reveals dream to coach son Giovanni in the future

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed he would love to manage his son, Giovanni, in the future.

Giovanni, 22, has made a solid start to the new Serie A season, scoring three goals in all competitions for Fiorentina.

The young forward sealed a summer move to Viola on the back of netting 12 league goals for Genoa last season as they retained their top-flight status.

And father Diego not only believes Giovanni has the potential to establish himself as a great striker, but the Atleti boss says it would also be a dream to coach him one day.

Speaking to Cadena SER, he said: “The player I’d like to coach is my son Giovanni.

“I love his skills, I think he can become a great striker.

Giovanni Simeone, Fiorentina, Serie A, 24092017 More

“He is physically strong and he runs up and down the pitch, he works for the team and is hungry to win games.