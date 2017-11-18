Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 0: Defences dominate in historic derby

Barcelona are now 10 points clear of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid after the city rivals played out a drab draw on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have lost further ground on LaLiga leaders Barcelona this weekend after a lifeless 0-0 draw in the first derby to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 win over Leganes earlier on Saturday and the subsequent derby stalemate means the Madrid sides are now 10 points behind Ernesto Valverde's high-flying Catalans.

The two teams, who sit fourth and third respectively, are also three points adrift of second-placed Valencia, who travel to Espanyol in their game in hand on Sunday.

Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane's sides have both fallen short of expectations so far this campaign and failure to win such a high-profile game will increase the strain on the two head coaches.

The best opportunity of the game came in just the third minute when Angel Correa clipped wide from an excellent opening after inadvertently being played in by Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make any significant inroads against Atletico's obdurate defence, which means the star forwards have now scored just two goals between them in a combined 16 league appearances this season.

Atletico and Real Madrid know they must register wins against Levante and Malaga respectively next weekend if they are to get their stuttering league seasons back on track stand any chance of closing the significant gap to Barca.

Atletico started at a blistering pace and should have been ahead inside three minutes courtesy of some kamikaze defending by Zidane's men.

A poor pass from Marcelo put his defence under pressure and after numerous failed attempts to clear the ball it eventually fell invitingly to Correa, but the Argentina international contrived to steer his shot over the onrushing Kiko Casilla and agonisingly past the left-hand post.