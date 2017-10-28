Atletico Madrid 1 Villarreal 1: Simeone's side frustrated at home

Atletico Madrid went ahead through Angel Correa, but a second-half header from Carlos Bacca secured Villarreal a deserved LaLiga draw.

Atletico Madrid had to settle for a fifth draw in six competitive matches as they were held 1-1 by Villarreal at the Wanda Metropoliatno on Saturday.

Carlos Bacca crashed in an 81st minute header to cancel out Angel Correa's opener as Diego Simeone's endured another frustrating day.

Held to a 1-1 draw at third-tier Elche in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, the Rojiblancos were made to wait for the opener as Villarreal set about proving their pedigree as contenders for a Champions League spot.

Unsurprisingly it was a flash of brilliance from Antoine Griezmann that gave the home side the lead in the 61st minute as his exquisite vision and touch enabled Correa to tuck home at the near post.

But, having spurned chances to go ahead in the first half, Villarreal continued to create opportunities and found late reward through Bacca.

The draw prevented fourth-placed Atleti from climbing above rivals Real Madrid and instead stretched Javi Calleja's unbeaten LaLiga start to life as Villarreal boss to four matches.

Bacca was first to try his luck during a subdued opening and should have done better in shooting straight at Jan Oblak.

Atleti warmed to the contest as the half wore on, Correa drawing a sharp low save from Mariano Barbosa before Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann both failed to hit the target from the edge of the area.

Cedric Bakambu, scorer of six goals in his previous three league appearances, looked destined to continue his fine form when he was put through by Manu Trigueros, but the striker dallied over his finish and enabled Stefan Savic to produce a superb sliding challenge.