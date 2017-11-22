Griezmann wondergoal sees Atletico Madrid beat Roma

Qualifying for the knockout rounds remains a slim hope for Atletico Madrid, but Antoine Griezmann's wonderful goal boosted their chances.

Antoine Griezmann kept Atletico Madrid's slight hopes of Champions League qualification alive with a sensational scissor-kick volley and a sublime assist to down 10-man Roma 2-0 on Wednesday.

The Atleti talisman had not scored in his last eight matches in all competitions, but broke the deadlock in style at the Wanda Metropolitano to keep Atletico in the competition.

Substitute Angel Correa performed miracles to keep the ball in at the byline, his cross hung up for Griezmann to launch himself into an unstoppable flying volley.

Roma, who headed to the Spanish capital on the back of six straight wins in all competitions, knew a draw would send them through to the knockout rounds and set up cautiously as a result.

It was therefore always likely to require something brilliant to break Roma down and Griezmann's magical impact provided the spark Atleti needed, the striker then sliding Kevin Gameiro through to double the lead after defender Bruno Peres saw red.

Atletico have to win at already qualified Chelsea on matchday six to have any hope of qualifying, with Roma still in pole position ahead of their clash with Group C whipping boys Qarabag.

Fernando Torres, making his first Champions League start of the season, had an early chance to break clear of the Roma defence but got the ball stuck under his feet, then Yannick Carrasco made a fine block to deny Lorenzo Pellegrini in a high-tempo opening.

With Roma content to sit deep and play on the break, Carrasco rippled the side netting after 19 minutes before Koke headed a Filipe Luis cross straight at goalkeeper Alisson.

Carrasco's low left-wing centre somehow eluded both Griezmann and Torres in the box and the out-of-form France forward fired wide from 25 yards after bursting through the Roma midfield.