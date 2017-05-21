LaLiga: Atletico Madrid 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 - Torres at the double in Vicente Calderon farewell

Atletico Madrid saw off Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in their last game at the Vicente Calderon, with club icon Fernando Torres scoring two goals.

Fernando Torres scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to help Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in their last LaLiga match at the Vicente Calderon.

Antoine Griezmann set up Torres for an eighth-minute opener with a clever header, before Koke was on hand three minutes later to tee up the experienced striker's second.

Inaki Williams found the net after the break but it was not enough to unsettle the home side, who pulled further clear a minute from time through Angel Correa.

It was always going to be an emotional afternoon for Atletico and their fans as they said farewell to the Calderon, with the Rojiblancos moving to their brand new Wanda Metropolitano home ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Atletico were determined to end their time at the famous ground on a high and club icon Torres ensured they did just that with two well-taken goals, while Correa's effort made sure of the win.

Sunday's defeat could prove costly for Athletic Bilbao in the race for Europa League football, with Ernesto Valverde's men dropping to seventh place in the table and now reliant on the outcome of the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves.

Atletico made a fine start to the game and drew first blood when Torres found the net after just eight minutes, the former Liverpool and Chelsea attacker tucking home from six yards to open the scoring following some good work from Griezmann.

Diego Simeone's men did not give their opponents any time to breathe after the early opener and Torres struck again in the 11th minute, doing well to lift the ball over goalkeeper Kepa after a headed assist from Koke.

The visitors nearly pulled one back early in the second half when Aymeric Laporte beat his marker in the air after Benat Etxebarria's cross, Jan Oblak only just able to push the ball over the crossbar.

Torres came close to making it three when he rounded the goalkeeper after a ball over the top from Saul Niguez, only to see his attempt blocked on the line, with Griezmann's goal from the rebound chalked off for offside.

The Basque side refused to give up and Williams did reduce the deficit with 20 minutes left on the clock, beating Oblak with a low shot that took a deflection off Stefan Savic.

There would not be an equaliser, though, as substitute Correa – on for the departing Tiago - restored Atletico's two-goal lead in the dying minutes, firing home the rebound after Griezmann struck the post.