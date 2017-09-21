Atletico Madrid close to an agreement with Chelsea for Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for Diego Costa and it could end up being a loan move with an obligation to buy him for around £35 million as a breakthrough has finally been made, Goal understands.

Costa won't be able to play for Atletico Madrid until 2 January when the loan deal will start. The permanent move is then set to go through on 1 July 2018 but he will finally see an end to talk over his future after spending all summer in Brazil.

Diego Simeone has made it his personal mission to bring Costa back to his old club after signing his new contract in early September. He has seen his club make significant progress on the deal and Costa could arrive into Madrid to finalise it at the weekend.

Chelsea snubbed Atletico Madrid's interest in Costa in the summer of 2016. The forward pushed to move to Tianjin Quanjian in January but the deal was delayed as Chelsea fought for the title. The Chinese club offered almost triple his wages and were willing to pay a £76 million fee to Chelsea.

The deal collapsed after the Chinese Super League imposed a 100 per cent tax on transfers for foreign players. Atletico Madrid then re-ignited their interest but they suffered a transfer ban which has delayed their ability to bring in Costa.

Costa reacted angrily in the summer after Antonio Conte sent him a text message to tell him he is no longer needed at the club. The Spain international's relationship with Conte and his club has been strained ever since with both sides then looking into a legal resolution to the situation.

Costa is in Chelsea's official Premier League squad but he isn't likely to play for the club with a deal close to being agreed. He will look to find an arrangement that can see him train with Atletico Madrid until January but the fine details have yet to be fully agreed.