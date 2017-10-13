Atletico Madrid poach Bournemouth groundsman for Estadio Metropolitano Wanda top job

Atletico Madrid are poaching a member of Bournemouth's groundstaff, Dan Gonzalez, to become their head groundsman at the new Estadio Metropolitano Wanda.

The Anglo-Spanish Gonzalez has handed in his notice with the Premier League side and leaves for Madrid in the coming weeks.

Gonzalez has been working under head groundsman Robin Wilcox at the Vitality Stadium, where the Cherries regularly receive compliments from visiting managers on the playing surface.

Gonzalez will bid a farewell to the Vitality Stadium in the coming weeks

It means that both major Madrid clubs now employ British groundsmen with Paul Burgess, widely considered one of the world's best, in charge at Real Madrid.

Burgess was previously at Arsenal and even had input into the stadium design when Arsenal relocated from Highbury to the Emirates as to ensure the turf got the requisite light and air flow.