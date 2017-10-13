Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Griezmann, Messi and a remarkable shared shooting stat

Atletico Madrid's match with Barcelona on Saturday pits two of LaLiga's finest forwards against each other at the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time.

Antoine Griezmann has enjoyed life at Atletico's new home this season but he will be up against it to stop Lionel Messi stealing the limelight when the leaders visit for their toughest domestic match of 2017-18 to date.

Messi is in spectacular form: he has scored 14 times in 11 games in all competitions for his club and he dragged Argentina into the World Cup this week with a hat-trick in their decisive game against Ecuador.

Griezmann has only managed three goals this term but they have all come in his last four appearances, since he returned from suspension on September 16.

Barca and Messi undoubtedly have the edge in a head-to-head battle but there are some striking similarities in his and Griezmann's past performances when these teams meet.

Using Opta data, we take a look at their records...

GRIEZMANN: BETTER BEFORE ATLETICO

It is fair to say Barca are not Griezmann's favourite opponents. On the 22 occasions he has faced them in senior football, he has only been on the winning side four times.

Interestingly, the France star had a better record with Real Sociedad before he joined Atletico in 2014.

The 26-year-old managed three goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the Basque club, winning three of those games and drawing another.

Although he has become one of the world's best players since moving to the capital, good fortune in this fixture has not followed: he has three goals and one assist in 12 Atleti games against Barca, only one of which has ended in victory.