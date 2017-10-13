Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Can Simeone end his lousy record?

Using Opta data, we examine Diego Simeone's dismal record against Barcelona with Atletico Madrid – and whether it could be about to change.

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona on Saturday in the first showdown of the season between two of LaLiga's real title contenders.

The Catalans have won all seven of their opening matches and already have a five-point lead over second-placed Sevilla, placing them firmly in the driving seat in the title race.

Atletico, along with Barca and Valencia, are unbeaten in the top flight but will be nine points behind them if that run without defeat comes to an end at the Wanda Metropolitano.

This match has been a fascinating fixture since Diego Simeone took charge but he has a remarkably poor record in it, despite the success he has brought to the capital club since taking over in 2011.

But could this be his chance to turn the tide, now that Ernesto Valverde is in the opposite dugout? Using Opta data, we take a look...

SIMEONE V BARCELONA MAKES FOR MISERABLE READING

Simeone is rightly praised for upsetting the apple cart at the top of LaLiga but, when it comes to his head-to-head against Barca, there is a lot to be desired.

In 21 matches in all competitions against the Catalans, Simeone's Atletico have only won twice. Both of those wins have come in the Champions League, in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

They have lost 12 of those meetings in total, eight of which have been in LaLiga. They have only taken three points from 11 games in the top flight.

Atleti do, at least, boast an unbeaten record in Supercopa de Espana meetings, although it's a hollow achievement: 1-1 and 0-0 draws in 2013 saw them lose the trophy to Barca on away goals.

WHY DO THEY STRUGGLE?

Put simply, Atleti just do not score enough goals against Barca. They have managed 19 in 21 meetings during Simeone's time in charge but just nine in their 11 in LaLiga.

They have conceded 31 goals in total in that time, 20 of which have come in the top flight, giving Barca an average of close to two goals per game.