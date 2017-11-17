Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Simeone and Zidane face dangerous, defining Derbi

Real Madrid have won more trophies than they have lost LaLiga matches since Zinedine Zidane took charge. They are the only team to win the modern Champions League two seasons in a row and are just six months on from their first league and European double since Alfredo Di Stefano was the world's best forward.

And yet, regardless of the boss's insistence to the contrary, they head into Saturday's derby with Atletico Madrid in crisis mode.

Zidane started the season – only his second full campaign in charge of a senior football team – as Madrid's greatest modern head coach. His successes in just under two years at the helm at the Santiago Bernabeu have been astonishing. He took command of a dressing room on the brink of revolution under Rafa Benitez and turned them into champions of Europe within five months. A second Champions League, a first LaLiga title since 2012, two UEFA Super Cups, a Club World Cup and the Supercopa de Espana followed.

Now, he faces the first uncertain waters of his post-playing career. The Madrid machine was sputtering and struggling for a few weeks before it broke down completely at Wembley two weeks ago, a smouldering wreck torched by a turbo-charged Tottenham.

"We're not in crisis," Zidane said afterwards. "I'm not worried and I won't be for the rest of the year, whatever happens." He is, of course, entitled to say that. Even in football's modern myopia, where managers are sacked before league tables reach double figures in any column, casting doubt on Zidane's position seems hugely unfair: the domestic trophies are not beyond Madrid's reach and they are on track for the Champions League knockouts once more.

Then again, this is no ordinary club; in Florentino Perez's very particular meritocracy, two defeats in a row and an eight-point deficit to Barcelona is tantamount to treason.