Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Demolition derbies, Raul's revenge and other memorable capital clashes

Atletico begin a new era in the rivalry with Real Madrid on Saturday, with memories of clashes at the Vicente Calderon still vivid.

As always, the stakes are high heading into Saturday's derby showdown between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

The capital clubs are locked together on 23 points in LaLiga, with the prospect of losing further ground on Barcelona – eight points better off at the top of the table – a grim one to contemplate.

With another story of high-stakes glory and despair waiting to be written, we cast an eye back over six classic clashes in El Derbi.

November 19, 2016 – Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 3

Not only was this a key result in Madrid's first title win since 2012, but it also saw Cristiano Ronaldo make history once again in Spanish football.

The Portugal star's 39th career hat-trick at the Vicente Calderon saw him overtake Alfredo Di Stefano as the top scorer in the derby with 17 goals.

Ronaldo netted a deflected free-kick before adding a second from the penalty spot and a third via a Gareth Bale cross to silence the home crowd and lift Madrid to a four-point lead at the top of the table.

What made it more difficult for Diego Simeone and the Atleti fans to swallow was the fact that it was the last league derby to be held at the famous old ground before their move to the Wanda Metropolitano. Ouch.

February 7, 2015 – Atletico Madrid 4 Real Madrid 0

This was a season that ended in disappointment for both sides but the derby bragging rights belonged firmly to Atleti.

Having beaten Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in September to go some way towards avenging their Champions League final defeat, the reigning LaLiga champions destroyed Carlo Ancelotti's team at the Vicente Calderon, claiming their first top-flight derby win at home in 14 years.

Injuries and suspensions restricted Madrid's defensive options, with Sergio Ramos, Pepe and Marcelo all unavailable, and Atleti showed no mercy in tearing a makeshift back line to ribbons.