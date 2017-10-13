Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona will face the biggest challenge of their season so far when they visit the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.

The Blaugrana have a perfect record of nine wins out of nine in all competitions since losing the Supercopa de Espana but have not played either Madrid club since.

They will make the trip to Atleti's new digs for the first time looking to put nine points between themselves and Diego Simeone's men.

Game Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Date Saturday, October 14 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football or by stream via Sky Go.