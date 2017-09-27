Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea will return to European action on Wednesday when they face La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid in the first Champions League game to be played at Wanda Metropolitano.

The Blues cruised to a 6-0 victory over Qarabag in their opening fixture but are likely to find the going a little tougher on Spanish soil as they seek to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

Atletico were held 1-1 by Roma in their first continental outing of the campaign so will be looking to kick-start their bid for a top-two finish in Group C.

Game Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, September 27 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Antonio Conte Chelsea More

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FOX Sports Net and it will also be available to stream online using FOX Sports GO or the FOX Soccer Match Pass.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Sports Net FOX Sports GO / Match Pass

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Atletico Madrid players Goalkeepers Oblak, Moya Defenders Godin, Luis, Savic, Lucas, Juanfran, Gimenez Midfielders Parteey, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Gabi, Gaitan Forwards Griezmann, Torres, Correa, Vietto

Juanfran and Diego Godin were rested for a 2-0 victory over Sevilla at the weekend, but should come back into Diego Simeone’s side.

Thomas Partey is also pushing for a recall to the starting XI and could replace Yannick Carrasco, who was among the goals on Saturday.

Fernando Torres and Filipe Luis will both be hoping to see minutes against their former club.

Potential starting XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Luis; Saul, Gabi, Partey, Koke; Griezmann, Vietto.

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Courtois, Caballero, Eduardo Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Clarke-Salter Midfielders Fabregas, Kante, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Willian, Hazard, Pedro, Scott Forwards Morata, Batshuayi

Thibaut Courtois has been cleared to face his former loan club after landing heavily during a Premier League victory over Stoke on Saturday.

David Luiz is serving a domestic ban and nursing a broken wrist, but he could figure alongside Gary Cahill as Danny Drinkwater is the only Blues star definitely ruled out.

Eden Hazard is likely to be handed a starting berth after being eased back into the fold following his return from injury.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Hazard, Pedro, Morata.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 2017 More

Chelsea are 13/5 outsiders to emerge victorious on Spanish soil, according to dabblebet, with hosts Atletico Madrid rated at 11/10 to claim all three points. A draw is priced at 11/5.

Read More