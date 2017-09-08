Atletico remain hopeful of January deal for Diego Costa

The La Liga side were unable to put a transfer in place over the summer, as they worked under an embargo, but are still hoping to re-sign the striker

Atletico Madrid are still hoping to reach an agreement that will see Diego Costa return to the club from Chelsea, says president Enrique Cerezo.

The La Liga side were unable to put a deal in place over the summer as they worked under the restrictions of a transfer ban, but that will be lifted at the end of the calendar year and they will be able to register new players again from January.

Goal revealed on Thursday that Costa is likely to remain at Stamford Bridge until the New Year, despite refusing to return to training, and Atletico are already considering a fresh approach, with Fenerbahce having failed in their efforts to take the striker on loan.

Cerezo told Marca: “This summer we could not sign players but yes, in January, Costa could arrive, or many others.”

While eager to get Costa back on board, the Atletico supremo has moved to rubbish any suggestion that Diego Simeone’s decision to commit to fresh terms is linked to a deal for the Spain international.

Cerezo insists the Argentine has committed to the collective project in the Spanish capital and was not holding out for transfer assurances.

He added: “We have not shown him [Simeone] Costa's contract.

“What happened is that all contracts have an end date, and when that happens there are talks about extending them.”

Costa previously spent four years with Atletico between 2010 and 2014.

He helped them to the La Liga title and Champions League final in his last season with the club before making a £32 million move to Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has collected two Premier League crowns while at Stamford Bridge, scoring over 50 times in the English top-flight, but was told at the end of the 2016-17 campaign that he no longer figured in Antonio Conte’s plans.