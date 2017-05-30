Atletico should give Torres contract for life - Saul

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez feels Fernando Torres should be given a lifelong contract.

Saul Niguez has urged Atletico Madrid to give club icon Fernando Torres a contract for life.

Torres' existing deal with Atletico is due to expire in June and no fresh terms have been agreed as yet.

Saul has nothing but love for his team-mate, though, and hopes Atletico will hold on to the 33-year-old.

"Fernando is a super kind person, really close to the fans and has encrusted in him the values of the club," Saul was quoted as saying by Marca.

"I would give him a contract for life."

Torres came through the ranks of the Atletico youth academy and made over 200 appearances for the club between 2001 and 2007, before leaving for Liverpool.

He also had spells with Chelsea and AC Milan, eventually returning to the Vicente Calderon in January 2015.

The striker has since become an important first-team member again and scored 10 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions this term.