Atletico unfazed by Man Utd's Griezmann 'game' as further transfer talk is rubbished

Atletico Madrid remain confident that they can keep Antoine Griezmann, with Manchester United transfer links considered to be a “game”.

The France international forward spent much of the summer being heavily linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford, only to see an embargo in the Spanish capital bring an end to the rumours.

Griezmann eventually ended up committing to a new contract through to 2022 , although that has done little to curb the endless rounds of speculation regarding his future.

It has been suggested that the 26-year-old will finally depart the Wanda Metropolitano at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign, but Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has moved to quash such talk.

He told Marca : "We have put in a lot of effort to keep him and to keep all the players. The problem Griezmann has had is that a series of news stories about other important European clubs wanting him has not benefitted him.

"Griezmann is and will be an Atletico player. He is an important player and at an important club and he wants to win titles with Atletico.

"He may have had a start to the season which could have been better, but there is a lot left of the LaLiga season for him to show how important he is for the club and how important football is for him."

When asked about Griezmann's flirting with United in the close season, Cerezo added: "What important player doesn't play this kind of game? They all do."

