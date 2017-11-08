ATP hit by yet another draw controversy as they announce wrong schedule for World Tour Finals in London

The draw for the World Tour Finals was mired in confusion: Getty

Just days after the ATP was forced to apologise for their “disgraceful” Next Gen draw ceremony in Milan, the governing body of men’s tennis was hit by a further controversy involving an embarrassing mix-up ahead of the World Tour Finals.

Wednesday's draw was delayed before organisers announced the wrong order of play for the season-ending tournament at the O2 Arena in London, leaving a number of angry fans with tickets for the wrong matches.

Things got off to a bad start when Boris Becker – who was asked to present the draw on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC radio – found himself stuck in traffic.

“Boris Becker is stuck in traffic,” Evans said at 8:15 when the draw was scheduled to take place. “He’s actually in the car stuck in traffic. So when Boris gets here we will start to carry out the draw for the ATP World Tour Finals.”

The draw was eventually carried out on the show, with six-time champion Roger Federer drawn into ‘Group Boris Becker’ along with German debutant Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Jack Sock. Rafael Nadal was meanwhile put into ‘Group Pete Sampras’ which also features Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin.

The two groups of four will play on alternate days until the semi-finals on Saturday 18 November, with Federer’s campaign set to begin on Sunday against Sock, with Nadal taking on Goffin a day later.

However, in an article explaining the draw on the ATP’s official website the governing body announced the opposite, erroneously stating that “Group Pete Sampras matches are scheduled to begin on Sunday 12 November and Group Boris Becker matches will begin on Monday 13 November.”

