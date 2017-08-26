Atsu stars in Newcastle's win over West Ham

The 25-year-old provided the opener in the Magpies’ drubbing of the Hammers at the St James' Park

Ghana international, Christian Atsu provided an assist to help Newcastle cruise to a 3-0 win over West Ham United in an English Premier League tie on Saturday.

The winger's sublime pass found Joselu and the Spaniard fired home to score his first goal for Rafael Benitez’s men in the 36th minute.

Ciaran Clark doubled the lead for the home team in the 72nd minutes and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed the victory four minutes before full time to hand the St James' Park giants their first win in the English topflight this season.

Atsu featured for the entire duration of the duel while his compatriot, Andre Ayew was replaced by Senegal’s Diafra Sakho for West Ham ten minutes after the hour mark.

Newcastle will travel to Liberty Stadium to square up with Swansea City on September 10 and the Ghanaian will be expected to make a vital contribution in the clash.