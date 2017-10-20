Attendances prove English fans care more about Europe than they let on - Italy is the home of true apathy
It feels like just about everyone in England bar for Jose Mourinho considers the Europa League little more than an unwanted Thursday night distraction.
Arsenal would rather be in the Champions League or not in Europe at all than travelling to Red Star Belgrade this midweek, while many Tottenham fans would have preferred to finish bottom of their group last season than drop into the Europa League by ending up third.
However, a look into attendance figures from across the continent shows that English fans remain more committed than most when it comes to going to European fixtures.
Spurs managed to sell more than 80,000 tickets for the Europa League match against Gent last season, while the Emirates was almost full for Arsenal's match against Cologne (though the large number of travelling German fans will have contributed a little there).
Manchester United averaged 67,722 people at Old Trafford over seven home games on their run to the Europa League title last season, and fans have been turning out in decent numbers at all Champions League games both this season and last.
On average, English clubs see around a six per cent drop in attendance figures for European games compared to Premier League matches, which seems pretty negligible considering the attitude towards the Europa League.
Italy, France and Germany, meanwhile, see an even greater fall in attendances at their clubs' European fixtures.
Serie A matches have attracted 36.5 per cent more fans than matches in Europe this season; a fact that may have something to do with Italian sides other than Juventus struggling in continental competition in recent years.
Italy has fallen way down the Uefa coefficient list, resulting in Serie A losing one of its Champions League qualification spots, and expectations are far lower these days.
Lazio's match against Zulte Waregem being played behind closed doors will skew the results slightly, but fans are staying away in significant numbers.
AC Milan supporters obviously think the Europa League is below their great club: attendances of 23,917 and 20,812 at an 80,000-seater San Siro in their two home games so far this season speak volumes.
This is not a one-off: it was also an issue last season in Italy, where European matches drew in 30.9 per cent fewer fans than Serie A games. Inter could only attract an average attendance of 16,649 in the Europa League last year. Even Sassuolo, in their first-ever European campaign, had nearly 60 per cent fewer fans than they attracted domestically.
Again, Italy's was the biggest such difference among Europe's major leagues.
French teams have seen a significant decline in attendances at European matches this season, too, with only 8,000 turning up at Marseille's 67,000-seater home for the game against Konyaspor, disillusioned with recent results and indifferent about seeing their team face that opponent.
While the fall in support hasn't been as dramatic elsewhere this season, no team in France has seen an increase in attendances in Europe. Perhaps French fans are only excited by the latter stages of the competitions.
German fans are renowned for their support, but it seems that support is more significant in domestic games. Both this season and last, about one-fifth fewer fans of German clubs have turned up for European matches.
At the other end of the spectrum, Spanish fans have a small preference for European games, but it is Russian supporters that are most turned on by continental competition. There has been a near 50 per cent rise in attendances at Champions League and Europa League games in Russia this season, following on from around 33 per cent last season.