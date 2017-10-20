Attendances prove English fans care more about Europe than they let on - Italy is the home of true apathy

The Champions League does not necessarily draw packed stadiums every week any more - AFP

It feels like just about everyone in England bar for Jose Mourinho considers the Europa League little more than an unwanted Thursday night distraction.

Arsenal would rather be in the Champions League or not in Europe at all than travelling to Red Star Belgrade this midweek, while many Tottenham fans would have preferred to finish bottom of their group last season than drop into the Europa League by ending up third.

However, a look into attendance figures from across the continent shows that English fans remain more committed than most when it comes to going to European fixtures.

Spurs managed to sell more than 80,000 tickets for the Europa League match against Gent last season, while the Emirates was almost full for Arsenal's match against Cologne (though the large number of travelling German fans will have contributed a little there).

Manchester United averaged 67,722 people at Old Trafford over seven home games on their run to the Europa League title last season, and fans have been turning out in decent numbers at all Champions League games both this season and last.

