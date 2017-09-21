Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he never took interest from China seriously, labelling the talks a "disaster".
The Gabon international was heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) in the close-season, but ended up staying at Dortmund.
Aubameyang, 28, said the negotiations were unprofessional, insisting it never seemed serious.
"China, I didn't take it seriously, it was a lack of professionalism," he told RMC on Thursday.
"They delayed to send us a written offer, it was a disaster."
Instead, Aubameyang has made a tremendous start to the season for Dortmund, scoring nine goals in eight games in all competitions for the Bundesliga leaders.