Aubameyang fires Borussia Dortmund to victory

The Gabon international scored his second league goal of the campaign to help the Black and Yellows see off the the Old Lady's challenge

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target as Borussia Dortmund thumped Hertha Berlin 2-0 in a German Bundesliga duel on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old forward breached the defence of Pal Dardai’s men in the 15th minute after connecting well to Nuri Sahin’s pass to put his side ahead in the encounter.

After the break, Sahin registered his name on the scoresheet three minutes before the hour mark when his volley caught goalkeeper Rune Jarstein napping.

The result shoots Peter Bosz’s team to the apex of the log with six points from two games.

Borussia Dortmund will hope to continue with this impressive form when they clash with Freiburg at the Schwarzwald Stadium on September 9.