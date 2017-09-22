Aubameyang happy at Dortmund says manager Bosz

The Gabon international reportedly seen several moves break down, but his manager at Dortmund does not think he is unhappy at the club

Peter Bosz is certain that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "very happy" and Borussia Dortmund despite recent comments suggesting a degree of disappointment over not getting a move to Real Madrid.

The Gabon star has been in electric form for Dortmund in the last two years, scoring a total of 61 Bundesliga goals since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Unsurprisingly, that ability has seen other big clubs around Europe take a keen interest, with reigning European champions Madrid said to be one of those sides.

Aubameyang was asked about those links in an interview on Thursday and said that he no longer has a "dream" to play for Madrid and that he will not speak of them because they "don't want me".

Some perceived his comments to be borne out of frustration, but Bosz simply understands it is because he is happy in Germany.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's visit of Borussia Monchengladbach, Bosz said: "Aubameyang does not seem to be disappointed. He is very happy here."

Dortmund will look to continue their electric form to start the Bundesliga campaign which has seen them pick up four wins and a draw in their first five games to lead the league.

Aubameyang has been a big part of that run, scoring five goals over that span for the club. He also has added three goals in Dortmund's one DFB Pokal match of the season.